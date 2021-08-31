Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.57

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.57 and last traded at $157.34, with a volume of 18707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

