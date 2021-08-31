Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

NYSE MLM traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $380.67. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,409. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.