Mask Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $128.77 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $190.25 million and $128.77 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $11.16 or 0.00023746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00825430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

