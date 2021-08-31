MASQ Market Capitalization Tops $3.71 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $105,378.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

