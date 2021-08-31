Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Mastercard worth $1,319,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.83. 104,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.92. The company has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

