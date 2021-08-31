Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.84. 67,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

