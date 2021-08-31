Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.64. 125,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.29 and its 200-day moving average is $368.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

