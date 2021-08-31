Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 348,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 82,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 250,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 483,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $153.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

