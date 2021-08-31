Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MLP stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 64.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.