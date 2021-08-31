Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $19,446,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,131.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

