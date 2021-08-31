Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stake Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

