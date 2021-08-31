Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 65,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

