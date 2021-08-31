Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 65,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.16.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
