McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

