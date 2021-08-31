McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 484,025 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of McDonald’s worth $702,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.82. 38,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

