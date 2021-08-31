Mchain (MAR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $46,829.28 and $47.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 72% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005842 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006653 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,647,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.