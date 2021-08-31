Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.93 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Mdex has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $896.07 million and $39.93 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.98 or 0.07298571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.65 or 1.00311736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00850398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,089,494 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

