Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.08. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 2,010 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

