Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Leon Hoare Buys 7,000 Shares

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Leon Hoare bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,440.00 ($19,600.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
Medical Developments International Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.