MediShares Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $984,223.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

