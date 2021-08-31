MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 5.2%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.31. 3,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 762,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $2,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

