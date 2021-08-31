Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

