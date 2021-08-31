Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 219,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,093. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.