MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 8.4% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $468.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

