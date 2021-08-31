Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. decreased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,850,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer International accounts for approximately 28.3% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 0.95% of Mercer International worth $210,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,970. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.