Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

