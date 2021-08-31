Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

