Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

