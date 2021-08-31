Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

