Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Achieves $154.20 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Metadium has a market capitalization of $154.20 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium (META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.