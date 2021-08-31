Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 130211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research firms recently commented on MILE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Metromile by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

