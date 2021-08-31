Metronome (MET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,410.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $53.27 million and $71,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00009061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,338,419 coins and its circulating supply is 12,052,045 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

