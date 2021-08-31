MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,844. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

