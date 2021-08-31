MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.33

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 91603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

