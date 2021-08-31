Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 772,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

