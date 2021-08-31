Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 772,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,957. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 234.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.