MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $504,806.93

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $504,806.93 and $18.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

