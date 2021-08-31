Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 7.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Micron Technology worth $3,402,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

MU traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 575,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

