Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 14,800,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

