Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. 14,800,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177,084. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

