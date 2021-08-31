Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $215,848,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 786,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,099,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

