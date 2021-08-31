Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $215,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

