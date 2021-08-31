Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.99

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.99 and last traded at $109.41, with a volume of 80356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 114,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 328.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

