MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

MOFG opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $462.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

