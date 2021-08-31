Miller Investment Management LP Has $27.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 737,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 922,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,800. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

