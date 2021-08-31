Miller Investment Management LP Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.68. 1,792,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,581. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $429.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

