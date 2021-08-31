Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

MIME traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 99.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 323,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $3,998,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

