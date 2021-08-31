Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

