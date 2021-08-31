Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Reaches $169.95

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for approximately $169.95 or 0.00359978 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $189,512.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.82 or 0.07302860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.67 or 1.00073587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00808275 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 129,849 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

