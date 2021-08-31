Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $16.40 or 0.00034882 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

