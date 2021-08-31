Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $523.01

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.01 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 287.20 ($3.75). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 289.80 ($3.79), with a volume of 164,311 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 523.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.